Posted: Nov 17, 2020 8:53 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 8:54 AM

Garrett Giles

An 18-year-old Bartlesville woman was hospitalized after being bitten by a Pitbull.

According to Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins, the incident occurred at 8:40 Monday morning in a home within the 1400 Block of Maple Avenue. He said the woman was playing with the Pitbull when the dog attacked her, leaving potentially severe hand and head injuries.

Sgt. Elkins said the Pitbull is in quarantine. He said all situations where a dog bite is suffered requires the dog to be in quarantine for two weeks.