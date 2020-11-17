Posted: Nov 17, 2020 4:11 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 4:32 AM

Tom Davis

While many area schools are falling back to remote learning in the midst of the COVID-19 fall surge, Bartlesville Public Schools are all still offer in-person learning.

Granger Meador, who heads up the Bartlesville Public Schools Pandemic Response Committee, told the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Monday night that compared to the other school districts around us, Bartlesville still remains the outlier.

Meador says the district has better control of the virus, for now, but it is spreading in the city.