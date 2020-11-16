Posted: Nov 16, 2020 11:51 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 1:33 PM

Governor Kevin Stitt, Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, and Oklahoma Restaurant Association President and CEO Jim Hopper held a COVID-19 update midday Monday in the Governor's Conference Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Gov. Stitt said restaurants are required to space tables six-feet apart. He added that bars and restaurant must close nightly at 11:00 p.m. State employees are now required to wear a mask as are those who are entering state buildings. The mask requirements for state employees will go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17th. The requirements for bars and restaurants will go into effect on Thursday, Nov. 19th.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Oklahoma and the nation. Gov. Stitt said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has gone up by 19-percent in the last week. He said he will continue to protect the lives of all Oklahomans while continue to keep businesses open safely. He added that he wants to continue to get all Oklahoma kids back to in-person learning by the end of Christmas break.

If restaurants cannot space tables six feet apart, Gov. Stitt said restaurants can install properly sanitized dividers between tables, booths, and bars. He said this is to keep groups separated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Bars and restaurants will not be able to serve food or alcohol in their facilities after 11:00 p.m. However, Gov. Stitt said they will be able to have a curbside pick-up option.

Oklahoma has been fully re-opened for six months. Gov. Stitt said they've only recently seen a rise in cases, especially in coronavirus hospitalizations. He said now is the time to do more as he encouraged Oklahomans to wash their hands, watch their distance, and wear a mask.

Hopper said the Oklahoma Restaurant Association supports the actions in Gov. Stitt's announcement. Hopper said the ORA joins Gov. Stitt, Commissioner Frye, and the healthcare community in requesting that those working in restaurants wear masks at all times. He asked Oklahomans to continue to support local restaurants during this difficult time.