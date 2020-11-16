Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 10:12 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Monday morning. The board accepted a $1,157 donation from the Cherokee Nation for the sheriff’s office Christmas program. Also, a resolution was approved for be bids to be let for a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe to be used as a police vehicle.

Another resolution was brought forward to cancel the scheduled meeting on November 23 and December 21. These meetings precede Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Finally, an announcement was made about the 911 Trust Authority meeting that will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the annex building. It is anticipated that Oklahoma 911 coordinator Lance Terry will be in attendance.