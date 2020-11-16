Posted: Nov 16, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

To start a non-profit business in the middle of a pandemic is one thing, but having it become so successful in less that a year that you have to expand is another!

Nancy Love Wilson, Executive Director of Bridge Houses Healthy Living Program and A Fresh Start Resale Boutique appeared Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about this astonoshing accomplishment with the help of the Bartlesville community.

Bridge Houses Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was established in 2016 to provide a program to give Women in Recovery a hand up. The participants of our Healthy Living Program are provided with moral support, life skill training, and safe housing. Wilson says they provide these services to women coming out of dysfunctional situations; women who desire a healthy living environment but have no resources of their own.

A Fresh Start Resale Boutique at 500 East 4th Street, Suite B in Bartlesville is the non-profit business that fuels the monetary engine for our local Bridge Houses Healthy Living Program. The store opened in July and began paying the bills for the charity for the last two months. Wilson says that business has been so good that they are expanding their showroom this week.

A Fresh Start Resale Boutique is accepting gently worn and new women's clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories for resale. Wilson reminds us that the net proceeds of A Fresh Start Resale Boutique go directly to support Bridge Houses ministry a 501c3 non-profit www.bridgehouses.com. They have no paid employees, only dedicated volunteers.... so every dollar goes to help women in recovery.

Nancy Love Wilson says this organization provides passionate and involved volunteers who minister to women in recovery; after treatment in rehab facilities, homeless shelters, or longer-term incarceration. Their volunteers are committed to meet a critical need in Oklahoma. Oklahoma has more than twice the number of women incarcerated than any other state in the nation.

Green Country Christmas tickets at this location for your chance to win cash and prizes from KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM. As an added bonus, you can gettickets at this location for your chance to win cash and prizes from KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM.

Bridges Houses Inc. believes that this is not a criminal problem, but an addiction problem. Currently, these returning citizens have few options except to go back into the same unsafe living conditions that fostered their current circumstances. Research shows the first 72 hours after being released are the most vital to prevent repeat offending. These women need additional support, wrap-around services, safe housing, and life-skills training to end the cycle of generational poverty often created by addictions and incarceration; both their parent’s and their own.

This organization provides a safe, structured, healthy living environment and life coaching on how to set boundaries, develop healthy relationships, break the patterns of negativity and realize their full potential…..as well as how to land and promote in a job that enables them to provide for themselves, create security for their family.....and give back to their community.

Bridge Houses connects them with the resources they need to be able to get their children back. They work together towards a productive, peaceful life, making wise choices and moving forward into a better tomorrow.

The Bridge Houses are homes to accommodate those who truly want to turn their lives around…..a bridge from their old lives to a new life where they can thrive and make a difference in someone else’s life.