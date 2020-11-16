Posted: Nov 16, 2020 5:36 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 5:36 AM

Max Gross

The Dewey 3rd and 4th grade football team won the KanOK youth football Super Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The junior Doggers topped Sperry 14-0 to finish an undefeated season. Dewey outscored its opponents a whopping 240-0 over the course of the season.

The Dewey High School squad is quickly anticipating the arrival of the 2028 class.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Dewey Youth Football / Facebook)