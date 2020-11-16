News
Dewey Football
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 5:36 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 5:36 AM
3rd/4th Grade Bulldoggers Win Title
Max Gross
The Dewey 3rd and 4th grade football team won the KanOK youth football Super Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The junior Doggers topped Sperry 14-0 to finish an undefeated season. Dewey outscored its opponents a whopping 240-0 over the course of the season.
The Dewey High School squad is quickly anticipating the arrival of the 2028 class.
(PHOTO COURTESY: Dewey Youth Football / Facebook)
« Back to News