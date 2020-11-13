Posted: Nov 13, 2020 9:26 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 9:26 PM

Max Gross

Wesleyan Christian lost a gut-wrenching game in their Class C first round playoff matchup with Bowlegs, 34-31. The Mustangs let a 17-point lead slip away to end their season and fall just short of their first playoff win since 2012.

It started well for WCS as they scored early on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ty Cloud to Landon Norris.

Norris would tack on another touchdown on a similar play later in the first quarter, WCS led 15-6. Bowlegs would make it a one-point game midway through the second quarter. The Mustangs defense looked strong as they forced the Bison back for a safety on a sack from Carson Tennison. Shortly after Tennison would catch a touchdown pass from Cloud eight yards out.

It was 24-14 at the half. The Mustangs ran a long drive that ended with Preston Francis scoring a two-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 31-14. The Mustangs got the football back with Wes Wyatt’s onside kick recovery and had it on the one-yard line. Cloud would throw an interception to tip the scales back to Bowlegs.

The Bison would score three straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-point deficit in less than seven minutes. The Bison had a chance to seal the game on the goal line when an offensive linemen subbed in at running back and coughed up the football. Kaiden Fisher ripped the ball away and added a big return.

WCS ultimately settled for a 39-yard field goal attempt. Chase Cotner had enough distance but the kick sailed wide left as the clock ran out. Tyrell Cloud finished with three touchdown passes. Preston Francis totaled 125 rushing yards and touchdown. The Mustangs season ends at 4-7.