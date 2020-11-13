Posted: Nov 13, 2020 2:58 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska continues to grow and with that growth comes the need to regulate those who may be coming into the city to sell their goods. At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, councilors discussed the need to make adjustments to ordinances dealing with food trucks and itinerant merchants. City Attorney John Heskett gives more detail on what these ordinances entail.

Many other towns already have ordinances such as these in place. The difference is that Pawhuska forces food trucks to pay a fee each time they visit and these other towns allow them to pay a yearly fee if they wish. Sandy Henley with the utility department says this is a disappointment to some of those that apply.