Posted: Nov 13, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville held its virtual Red Kettle Kickoff on Thursday evening. Advisory Board Chairman Jonny Akers said because of COVID-19, things will look a little bit different this year, but he says people will still be out leading into the Christmas holiday with the red kettles at various locations.

Akers says they are always looking for volunteers and adds it is important to be there for people at their most vulnerable times.

Akers would like to thank all of the support they have received throughout the years and continue to receive.