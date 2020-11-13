Posted: Nov 13, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday and all 77 counties across the state of Oklahoma are now in the orange, or moderate risk category. Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties have been in the moderate risk category for the last two weeks now, but the numbers have been on the rise.

Washington County is currently reporting 172 active COVID-19 cases. Osage County has 191 active cases and Nowata County is reporting 53 active cases. These numbers have increased from a week ago.

There are 2,667 positive COVID-19 cases being reported and 12 additional deaths across the state as well. There are 1,279 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 at this time.