Posted: Nov 13, 2020 8:20 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 8:22 AM

Tom Davis

Some Senate Republicans have broken with the Trump administration to argue that Joe Biden should get access to classified intelligence briefings, even though the president continues to contest the election results. Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, reportedly said he will intervene if the Trump administration doesn’t start allowing Biden to receive the daily intelligence briefings.

We spoke with Senator Lankford Friday regarding this statement.

Lankford first criticized CNN and CBS for saying that he referred to Mr. Biden as "Preseident-Elect." Lankford contends the election is not settled and no one knows who the next President will be at this time, therefore calling Mr. Biden "President-Elect" is not proper at this time.

Lankford vociferously says President Trump is entitled to all legal means at his disposal to challenge this election.

As for Biden receiving the intelligence briefings, Lankford indeed favors letting him get them citing that back in 2000, both candidates Gore and Bush were both allowed to get them until a winner was finally declared.



In the podcast below, Lankford talks about COVID-19 vaccines and his criticism of Joe Biden for wanting to shut down the nation. He then delves into the briefing questions.