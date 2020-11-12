Posted: Nov 12, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis and Levi Wilson

There will be a team roping event this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds and all particapants will have a chance to win a 2020 Calico 16 foot Stock Trailer. This will be awarded to the high point roper.

The Roping will be a ten point. Ropers will be able to enter with a partner and draw two more for 180 dollars. You can enter a total of four times. The roping will be a four head roping and capped at a six. They will not be using elites.

Ropers can enter from 10am to 11 am and the roping will start at noon. Come hungry because there will be concession on site serving mouth watering hamburgers and cheeseburgers from home grown beef. There will also be nachos, walking tacos and cookies and brownies on the menu.

For more information, contact Shawn Trimble at 620-870-0070.