Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Eagle Scout Amadeus Reeves was at Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska explaining his wish to complete a project at Memorial Park. This includes adding a much-needed sidewalk throughout the park.

Park Manager Rick Gibson enjoys it anytime he is able to work in cooperation with the Eagle Scouts. He looks forward to the improvements Reeves will make to the park and hopefully future scouts as well.

Reeves says he can complete this by the end of the year.