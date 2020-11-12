Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:03 PM

Trey Stumpff

Bartlesville Public Schools, along with the Cherokee Nation, have partnered to offer drive through flu vaccinations on Friday for district parents, students, staff and their immediate family members. The drive through is taking place at three different schools.

The locations include, Hoover Elementary from 9:00am to 10:00am, located at 512 SE Madison Blvd, Jane Phillips Elementary School from 12:00pm to 1pm, located at 1500 S Rogers Ave. and the Freshman Academy at Bartlesville High School from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

The school district urges everyone to be vaccinated against influenzsa to help reduce the spread of COIVD-19.