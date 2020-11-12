Posted: Nov 12, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 2:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court in Washington County on Thursday facing a felony count of child sexual abuse. Bryan Dolin was charged for the incident that was reported in January.

According to an affidavit, on January 19 the victim disclosed that Dolin had touched her inappropriately. Dolin was brought in for questioning and said he did not want to talk without a lawyer.

The victim had a forensic interview in Bartlesville. She disclosed that when she was in “first or second grade” that Dolin touched her in multiple places and made her take part in sexual conduct. The victim stated that Dolin told her to not mention these incidents to anyone. The events took place at a residence on 200 block of Queenstown Avenue in Bartlesville.

Bond for Dolin was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on November 20.