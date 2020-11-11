Posted: Nov 11, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash recently told the school board that there has been significant deterioration with the roof at the high school, forcing it to leak and the same can be said at the elementary school. Other trouble spots across the district have caused concern for student safety and Cash said it is important that the process be expedited so that they can begin fixing these problems.

One of the school board members wanted clarity on what is going to be fixed.

Cash said the baseball field lights will also be replaced, as there has been damage to the globes, but a lightning strike also knocked out one of the poles. Cash talked to one of the contractors earlier and said crews could be on the scene fixing the damage in 90 days. Everything will be under warranty.