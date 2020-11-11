Posted: Nov 11, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Miller EMS, who serves parts of Osage County, gave a report at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and reported that things have been slow. The Associate Director of Business Development, Jeremy McLemore said they have only had 19 phone calls and only had to transport 15 patients in the past month. McLemore said this is a trend he is seeing across the state since COVID-19 started. McLemore also said an agreement has been in place allowing them to be at all Barnsdall football games this year.

That was part of a monthly report that a constituent from Miller EMS gives to the commissioners.