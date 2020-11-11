Posted: Nov 11, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,177 COVID-19 cases in the Wednesday situation update. There are 19 deaths also being reported and just over 1,100 Oklahoman’s were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

In Washington County, 174 active cases are being reported. Osage County has 166 active cases at this time. As of Wednesday’s update, Nowata County is reported to have 53 active cases.