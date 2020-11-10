Posted: Nov 10, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt, Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and health care leaders held a press conference at OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon to provide Oklahomans with a COVID-19 update.

Dr. Julie Watson (pictured),the Chief Medical Officer for INTEGRIS Health, asked Oklahomans to do their part to slow and end the coronavirus pandemic. She said the science is clear in that wearing a mask along with other preventative measures such as keeping your distance and washing your hands slows the spread of the virus.

Since August 1st, 2020, Dr. Watson said cities whose residents are wearing masks saw a 21-percent rise in cases compared to 88-percent increase in cities wear masks are not worn. She said the science is not being manipulated by political maneuvering.

Dr. Watson said health care leaders now know that 40 to 50-percent of people may not show signs of illness caused by COVID-19, but they can spread it to the people that could get sick from the virus. She said wearing a mask is not about a mandate because the governor nor the government should have to tell us to do the right thing.

Oklahomans help Oklahomans, and right now, Dr. Watson said that means wearing a mask. Dr. Watson said state and local healthcare resources are approaching their limits. If nothing is done soon to slow the coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, Dr. Watson said they will not be able to be there for everyone that needs medical attention. She said every Oklahoman matters and that we can make a difference and preserve resources for all persons by simply wearing a mask.

Governor Stitt agreed with Dr. Watson in that now is the time for all Oklahomans to step up and do the right thing. Gov. Stitt encouraged college students to get tested before they return home for the holidays. He said some universities across the state would be offering COVID-19 testing to students before the head home to family for an extended period of time.

You can find more from Tuesday's press conference below.