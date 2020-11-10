Posted: Nov 10, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners decided to leave things as they stand regarding procedures for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. There was discussion however concerning the installation of air filters in these buildings, which would be used to help kill COVID-19. District one commissioner Randall Jones tackles the issue.

Jones explains the process of acquiring these filters.

In the meantime, there will continue to be various purification systems running throughout the buildings.