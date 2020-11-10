Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two burglaries occurred in rural Washington County in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 22nd, and they're looking for more information.

One burglary took place in the 402000 block of US Highway 60 and the other in the 12000 block of N 3980 Rd.

On Highway 60, a 2020 black colored CAN-AM SSV MAX ATV with black rims was taken. Also taken, in this burglary, were assorted DeWalt power tools and Stihl power equipment (chain saw, weedeater, and limb saw). All items were loaded onto a trailer with an unknown vehicle pulling the trailer.

On N 3980 road, a 2019 orange/black CAM-AM Outlander was stolen (see attached photos of the ATV's stolen below).

If you have any information regarding either of these burglaries (whereabouts of the stolen items, who was possibly involved), please call the Sheriff's Office at 918-332-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE (2583). Calling Crime Stoppers affords callers to be anonymous.