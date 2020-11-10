Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The Department of Public Safety informs citizens that troopers will be putting emphasis on the, “Move Over,” law this week. This is part of the National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.

This law states that when drivers are on a four lane highway, or more, and they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with their red and blue lights flashing, drivers must move over into the other lane or slow down if unable to move over. This includes tow trucks with activated lights and any other vehicle with flashing lights, including hazard lights.

Failure to do so can result in a ticket and possible fine. There were 36 first responders who were struck by drivers and killed in 2019.