Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,702 new COVID-19 cases across the state according to Tuesday’s situation update. Seven new deaths are being reported statewide. 1,102 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 166 active cases, a decrease of four since Monday. Osage County is reporting 149 active cases, a jump of 16 active cases since the last report. Nowata County is up three active cases to 48 total.

