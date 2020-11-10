Posted: Nov 10, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Tuesday to talk Cherokee history, COVID-19 mitigations and moving forward after the SCOTUS ruling in McGirt v Oklahma.

Hoskin talked about the small signing ceremony that was held at the WIll Rogers Birthplace Museum on Nov. 4 to coincide with Will Rogers’ birthday and formalize the acquisition from the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“Will Rogers’ humor and his unique ability to make complicated political and economic issues easy to understand made him a powerful social critic and commentator. He captivated audiences around the nation because his humor never insulted or belittled anyone – he was simply telling the truth about people in positions of power,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “He was called ‘The Cherokee Kid’ in his early entertainment career and always embraced his culture and his tribe. No matter how popular he was, Will Rogers was always a Cherokee, and he talked about it. He reminded people every day that there are Native people of this land still alive and who remain a vibrant part of America’s tapestry. It is quite fitting that the Cherokee Nation will now have an opportunity to continuing telling this story from such a unique perspective.”

Regarding COVID-19, Chief Hoskin says Cherokee Nation’s rapid testing efforts at Sequoyah High School are protecting students and staff from person-to-person exposure of COVID-19 by quickly pinpointing cases and limiting the spread of the virus as intended.

Sequoyah students returned to optional and limited in-person classroom instruction on Oct. 19 after Cherokee Nation obtained 6,000 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test kits. A portion of the rapid tests have been used to test Sequoyah students and staff each week before they enter the school building.

“Since Oct. 19 we have identified seven positive cases of COVID-19 at Sequoyah High School through our proactive and stringent testing efforts. These seven students and anyone who may have come in contact with them were quickly quarantined according to the Cherokee Nation Public Health team’s guidelines,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “The ability to quickly test all of our students and staff is critical to maintaining limited, in-person learning opportunities at Sequoyah and preventing outbreaks not just in our school system, but among our most vulnerable citizens. As Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has said throughout this pandemic, the tribe continues to make decisions based on medical science, facts and compassion. There is absolutely no doubt that this approach is working and saving lives. We will continue to provide the safest environments possible for our students and staff, from our rapid testing efforts, to our policies on mask-wearing, social-distancing and the increased cleaning efforts of our facilities.”

Optional in-person learning at Sequoyah is available for freshmen on Mondays, sophomores on Tuesdays, juniors on Wednesdays and seniors on Thursdays. The remainder of weekdays are set aside for virtual learning, and Fridays are reserved for parents or guardians to meet with faculty. All students also have the option of maintaining a completely virtual learning experience.

When speaking about the McGirt case, Hoskin said his charge as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation is to work with the government of the United States as the representative of a great sovereign Indian nation, to hold the United States accountable for its obligations and to advocate for sound public policy for Indian Country.

"I’ve done so as Chief without fear or favor and without regard to partisan politics, because it is my obligation to do so. This approach is always in the best interest of the Cherokee Nation to do so. That is true irrespective of who sits in the Oval Office. Cherokee Nation has worked effectively with the Trump administration and will continue to do so through the end of his presidency," said Hoskin. He added, "I look forward to continuing this work with the next administration and offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris. Cherokee Nation’s hand of friendship remains extended and our resolve that the United States honor its promises to Indian Country remains firm."