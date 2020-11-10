Posted: Nov 10, 2020 9:15 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

A blood drive will be held at Bartlesville High School on Friday, November 20th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Bruin Activity Center.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. All donors will receive a limited-edition blood donor mask and a Whataburger coupon from the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing and masks will be required when giving blood. Walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 918.336.3311. You can also schedule an appointment by sending an email to johnsondl@bps-ok.org.