Garrett Giles

Yearly fire dues for the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department will be going out in the mail soon in order to equip firefighters with the items they need to provide valuable emergency services.

The Ochelata Fire Department relies on generous donations to provide funding for purchasing fire trucks, tools and other equipment. Members of the OFD are asking for donations to help them purchase a newer and more up to date Rescue truck.

They said the truck will help them provide faster and safer response times for emergencies such as medical calls, car wrecks, and more. Their current Rescue truck is said to be aging and it costs the department money to keep it in service.

If you would like to help the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department, you can send donations to PO Box 118, Ochelata, Oklahoma, 74051.