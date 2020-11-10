Posted: Nov 10, 2020 8:44 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 8:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville's State Senator Julie Daniels and Copan's State Representative Judd Strom joined 45 other members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives in encouraging their colleagues from other states to model their election systems after Oklahoma election laws.

Below is the full statement released by the member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives:

“For years Oklahoma's election system has provided Oklahoma voters with rapid and undisputed results.

Through a mix of common sense quality controls, including numbered ballot pads, election night reporting, a mix of scanning technology and traditional, verifiable paper ballots, voter identification and precinct-level officials who are appointed by both of the major political parties, Oklahoma leads the nation in election policy.

We appreciated the federal court earlier this year upholding Oklahoma’s strong election laws, particularly the reasonable absentee ballot requirements the Legislature enacted through SB 210 last session. By all accounts, the Legislature's actions proved successful and Oklahoma concluded election night with yet another fair, timely outcome that has not been disputed: This included the Congressional District 5 race, which was decided by less than 13,000 votes.

We are witnessing firsthand how weak election policies of other states impact the entire nation, including Oklahoma. As demonstrated by Oklahoma, there is no reason we should have to wait days for the outcome of any election. We call on the other states to immediately pass meaningful and common sense reforms to their election processes.

The integrity of the voting process is vital to our republic. There should be no doubt as to the results if we can secure the process at the outset. Mail-in ballots that do not require proof of identity is a recipe for fraud. We have gone through this process three times at the national level in recent years with the 2000, 2016 and now 2020 elections.

As members of the Oklahoma Legislature, we ask other state legislatures across America to demand reform and pass legislation similar to SB 210 on absentee ballot integrity and SB 1779 outlawing absentee ballot harvesting in our state.”

