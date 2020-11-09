Posted: Nov 09, 2020 5:18 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:18 PM

Ty Loftis

On Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the City of Dewey for a domestic disturbance already in progress.

A probable court affidavit states that upon arrival, officers met the female victim who stated that she and her boyfriend, Art Holtz had been arguing. She said that Holtz hit her multiple times and injuries on her person fit that description.

These injuries were a small laceration on her right chest, which appeared to be scratches from fingernails. Swelling on her right eye was also observed. Swelling and a knot on the back of her head where Holtz allegedly hit her was also observed.

When making contact with Holtz, he told officers they were sitting in the living room and arguing about the victim’s drug use. Holtz says he was very unhappy about the situation. Holtz attempted to get the victim out of the home, but she wouldn’t leave. Holtz said he was finally able to push her toward the front door and shove her out the door.

When asked about the injuries, Holtz said he may have scratched her on the chest when pushing her out the door. When making his court appearance on Monday, Holtz was adamant that he never hit the victim.

The bond for Holtz was set at $5,000 on the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 9th.