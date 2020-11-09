Posted: Nov 09, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 10:30 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,197 new COVID cases since Saturday according to the latest situation update released Monday. Six new deaths are being reported, none of which are local. As of Friday, over 1,000 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is listing 170 active cases. Osage County is reporting 133 active cases. Nowata County is reported to have 45 active COVId-19 cases.

