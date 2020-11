Posted: Nov 09, 2020 7:09 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 7:13 AM

Tom Davis

Onlookers gathered Sunday to enjoy the Bartlesville Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bartlesville.

The parade, hosted by the VFW and VFW auxiliary of Dewey Post 10099, tepped off at 2:00pm.

Here are some photos from the event: