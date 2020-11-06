News
Local News
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 4:39 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 5:17 PM
Copper Restaurant to Close, Takes COVID-19 Precautions
Garrett Giles
The Copper Restaurant + Bar at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville announced will close starting on Friday night because three employees have reported symptoms of the coronavirus.
Copper Restaurant + Bar is taking precautionary measures while it awaits official results. These measures include the sanitation of both dining and kitchen spaces.
Copper Restaurant + Bar will be closed until Wednesday, Nov. 11th.
Below is what the Price Tower Arts Center posted to its Facebook page.
« Back to News