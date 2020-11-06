Posted: Nov 06, 2020 12:19 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt has drawn his first challenger for 2022.

Oklahoma City physician and former Republican State Senator Ervin Yen (pictured) filed candidacy paperwork this week to run for governor in 2022. A Chinese-American, Yen was the first Asian American elected to the Oklahoma Legislature and had a reputation as a moderate.

Yen was an advocate for improving Oklahoma's childhood vaccination rates. He tried unsuccessfully to get rid of an exemption that allows parents of public school children to opt out of required vaccines for religious or personal reasons.

Gov. Stitt is yet to file for re-election at this time.

Photo courtesy: The Associated Press