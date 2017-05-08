Posted: Nov 06, 2020 9:56 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds on Monday for its weekly meeting.

Miller EMS will be at Monday’s meeting to give a report stating how things have been going in the Barnsdall area.

Carrie Holloway will be at the meeting attempting to get the rental fee lowered for the event they are holding this weekend at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena in Pawhuska.

The commissioners will also have its weekly discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments for the public to enter the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. They will also look to sign the final resolution establishing fees when processing certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority businesses.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.