The Oklahoma National Guard Game of the Week is coming to Barnsdall this week. Panther football coach Kylee Sweeney says they came to Barnsdall a few years ago and he is looking forward to hosting them again.

Sweeney says one of the local American Legion Posts will make the night even more special for not only the athletes, but those in attendance as well.

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.