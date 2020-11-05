Posted: Nov 05, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville has died.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, an inmate suffered a medical episode at the jail on Wednesday. He said the inmate would be transported by ambulance to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

Sheriff Owen said the inmate passed later in the day on Wednesday. He said he cannot release any details due to medical and HIPAA privacy policies.

The incident was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday afternoon. The inmate's death is currently being investigated by the OSBI.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.