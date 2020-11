Posted: Nov 05, 2020 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

North Katherine Avenue between Tuxedo Boulevard and Michigan Avenue in Bartlesville will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 10th through Friday, Nov. 13th to facilitate the replacement of storm drainage pipe in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area during this time.