Posted: Nov 04, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 10:22 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The latest situation update lists 17 new COVID related deaths across Oklahoma, none of which were local. For the first coronavirus hospitalizations have eclipsed 1,000 across the state.

Washington County is reporting 131 active cases, matching Monday’s numbers. Osage County is reporting 97 active cases, an increase of seven cases since Tuesday. Nowata County is listing 41 active cases a jump up of nine active cases.

