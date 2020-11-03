Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:25 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Republican Wendi Stearman took over the House District 11 seat after defeating Democrat Emilie Tindle during the General Election on Tuesday.

Prior to defeating Tindle, Stearman beat incumbent Republican Representative Derrel Fincher during the Primary Election in June. By the end of the night on Tuesday, Stearman was ecstatic with the outcome and reflected on winning her race. She said the race was challenging like any other race, but she enjoyed the ride and looks forward to serving House District 11.

Stearman beat Tindle with 67.75-percent (12,321 votes) of the vote. Tindle had mustered 32.25-percent (5,864 votes) of the vote in her defeat.