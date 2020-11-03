Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:05 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and Republican Steve Talburt was victorious in the one local race, defeating Democrat Joe Williams by 3,500 votes to take over the District Two County Commissioner seat.

More than 14,000 Osage County voters showed their support for President Donald Trump compared to just over 6,000 voters for former Vice-President Joe Biden. Senator Jim Inhofe defeated Abby Broyles by nearly 7,000 votes across the region.

The incumbent for House District Three, Frank Lucas defeated the challenger, Zoe Midyett by just over 9,000 votes. Osage County voters were against both State Questions 805 and 814.