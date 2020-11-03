Posted: Nov 03, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 3:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with first degree rape, lewd or indecent proposals to a minor and child sexual abuse during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Ryan Jones appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Jail.

Court documents allege that Jones started a pattern of sexual abuse against a minor female in his family. The incidents ran from November 2015 to November 2019. The victim was ten years old when the alleged incidents started. The district’s attorney office stated DNA from Jones was found on the victim through a lab test. A $100,000 bond was requested.

Defense attorney Mark Kane asserted that $10,000 was a more reasonable bond. Assistant DA Will Drake said the higher bond was appropriate and it was his responsibility to protect the community. Ultimately, a $100,000 bond was set with a condition of no contact with the victim. Range of punishment for these crimes could run from 25 years to life in prison if convicted.