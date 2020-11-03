Posted: Nov 03, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 3:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly threatening to crucify a man. Darrell Clinton was on hand for arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse where he was charged with threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, an employee for a Bartlesville janitorial service received a letter from Clinton. The letter stated “I am going to crucify you in public.” Included was a hand drawn illustration of a bloody cross. Clinton instructs the victim to “perforate” his hands and feet to save some time. The victim said he had a previous encounter with Clinton that was referred to as well.

Clinton was taken to the Washington County Jail but then was released on a personal recognizance bond. Attorney Curtis DeLapp is representing the defendant.