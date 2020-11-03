Posted: Nov 03, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

During last week's ice storm across Osage County, the Board of County Commissioners sent out strings of text messages to department heads and county employees alerting them on how to proceed regarding the inclement weather. At Monday's meeting, district three commissioner Darren McKinney said they need to have a plan in place should another form of severe weather strike the area.

With all of the events taking place last week, district one commissioner Randall Jones said he and his crew stayed plenty busy attempting to keep the power on for Osage County residents.

Jones said prior to the outage, he had a few companies come out to his county shop to get a quote on how much a generator may cost. He also had them take a look at how much one may cost at the Osage County Courthouse. Jones has not heard back on what the estimate may be.