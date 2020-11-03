Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:35 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,331 new COVID-19 cases. 21 new deaths are being reported across the state. 974 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 135 active cases, an increase of four active cases. Osage County is listing 90 active cases, a decrease of two since Tuesday. Nowata County is reporting 32 active cases for the second consecutive day.

MORE INFO HERE.