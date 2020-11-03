Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Voters all across Oklahoma will have a choice to say “Yes” or “No” to State Question 814 on Tuesday.

If approved, State Question 814 would amend Article 10 Section 40 of the Oklahoma Constitution, which directs proceeds from the State’s settlements with or judgments against tobacco companies. Currently, Section 40 directs 75-percent of proceeds to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund (TSET), where earnings may only be used for tobacco prevention programs, cancer research, and other such programs to maintain or improve the health of Oklahomans.

Meanwhile, the remaining 25-percent of proceeds are directed to a separate fund for the Legislature (Legislative Fund). The Legislature can also direct some of the 25-percent to the Attorney General.

This measure could amend Section 40 to reduce the percentage of proceeds that go into the TSET Fund from 75-percent to 25-percent. As a result, the remaining 75-percent will go to the Legislative Fund and the Legislature may continue to direct a portion to the Attorney General.

The measure would also restrict the use of the Legislative Fund. Section 40 currently states only that the Legislative Fund is subject to legislative appropriation. Money from the Legislative Fund must be used to get federal matching funds for Oklahoma’s Medicaid Program should the measure pass.

Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.