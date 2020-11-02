News
Crime
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PM
Ramona Police Looking for Alleged Vehicle Thief
Garrett Giles
The Ramona Police Department is looking for a person of interest that was allegedly involved in a vehicle theft that occurred at Monday's Stop N Shop.
According to the RPD, the car theft occurred in the late evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 29th. The subject (pictured) is described as possibly Hispanic, and approximately 35-45 years of age.
If you recognize the suspect or have information on this crime, the Ramona Police Department asks that you call them at 918.536.1242. You can send the RPD a private message on Facebook as well.
« Back to News