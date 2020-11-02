Posted: Nov 02, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 11:18 AM

The Dewey Fire Department carried on Halloween traditions by handing out candy and bringing joy to many trick-or-treaters that were haunting the city streets on Saturday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said there were so many little ghouls, goblins, ghosts and other strange characters on the streets that they ran out of candy. He said getting to hold a Halloween event for kids was special for Dewey Fire.

Meade said Dewey Fire likes to have good interface with the community. When folks call 911, Meade said its because someone is most likely having the worst day of their life at the time. He said its unfortunate but those calls sometimes involve children.

With the coronavirus pandemic canceling the City of Dewey's annual Trunk-or-Treat that is held on Main Street, Meade said Dewey Fire still wanted to do something for the neighborhood. He said they still wanted to do something for the kids.

Dewey Fire stationed several fire trucks around town on Halloween night. When kids came running to the trucks, the firefighters were happy to greet them and give them candy.

Meade said Dewey Fire had a ton of fun on Saturday night. He said the general consensus was that parents and kids also had a blast.