Posted: Oct 31, 2020 11:04 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 11:31 AM

Tom Davis

Nearly 300 vehicles took to the streets of the Bartlesville area Saturday morning adorned with American and Trump flags to show their support for the President's reelection bid.



The staging area was 4-vehicles wide beginning at 2nd and Cherokee winding back a few blocks west and one block or more north for the event organized by the Washington County Republicans and others.



Local elected officials spoke to the crowds prior to the step off at 10:30 am Saturday. The crowds heard brief statements from Wendi Stearman, who is running for Oklahoma house District 11 against Democrat Emilie Tindle, and unopposed office holders Senator Julie Daniels and Representative Judd Strom.

Trump Train Steps Off

Speeches

Senator Julie Daniels

Rep Judd Strom

Com. Mike Dunlap