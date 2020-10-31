Posted: Oct 31, 2020 5:57 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 6:15 AM

Garrett Giles

During the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night, discussion regarding limitations to crowd attendance at high school basketball games will be held.

Also in the meeting, Dewey Schools will discuss and take possible action on approving an Election Resolution to the Washington County Election Board. This is to call for a Board of Education Primary Election on Tuesday, Feb. 9th, if necessary, for Seat #1 on the Dewey School Board, which will have a five-year term. Depending on how the race goes, a General Election for the position could be held on Tuesday, April 6th.

DPS may take action on a final approval of the 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs and a Budget Summary in the meeting as well.

A report on high school and middle school dropouts from the previous year will be heard in the meeting. Action may be taken by Dewey Schools following a presentation by a representative from Sanders, Bledsoe, and Hewett regarding the district's FY2020 audit.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room on Monday, Nov. 2nd. The district's Administration Building is located at #1 Bulldogger Road.