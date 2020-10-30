Posted: Oct 30, 2020 6:17 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 7:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Mr. Springer has been found safe and sound in Hominy.

----------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY ---------------------------------

The Bartlesville Police Department continues its search for a missing man.

85-year-old Eugene August Springer was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Bartlesville around 1:00 p.m. on Friday Oct. 30th 2020.

Springer may be driving a dark gray 2016 Honda CRV with Oklahoma tag CRZ-420. Springer lives in Pawhuska, Oklahoma but was staying in Bartlesville due to a power outage. Springer suffers from dementia and he may appear confused or lost.

Eugene August Springer white male, 5-feet, 10-inches, 140 lbs. Gray hair and Green eyes. A silver alert has been requested through the state.

If contact is made with Springer or if you may have seen him and the vehicle please contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001.