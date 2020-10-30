Posted: Oct 30, 2020 11:48 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 3:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss, consider and possibly approve an agreement for on-call services with Benchmark Construction Services, LLC, when they meet again.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation to Washington County Emergency Management from the Cherokee Nation.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding the Northeast Oklahoma Workforce Development Board of Local Elected Officials.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Nov. 2nd at 9:00 a.m. They will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building (pictured) located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.